Govt notifies transfers, postings of officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Government on Monday notified transfers and postings of high rank officers.

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division, Abdul Akbar, a BS-19 officer of the Information Group, presently posted as Director, Internal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Islamabad, was transferred and posted as Joint Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office (Public) under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973.

Abdul Fatiah Hulio, a BS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in the Establishment Division was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Government of Sindh.