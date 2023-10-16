Govt of Gilgit Baltistan Prioritizes Education Sector with Innovative Initiatives for All-Weather School Operations

The government of Gilgit Baltistan has issued directions to concerned departments to include three major components (Fiber Home Connectivity, Solarization and Transformers Insurance) cost in all new PC-1s related to the Education Sector

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The government of Gilgit Baltistan has issued directions to concerned departments to include three major components (Fiber Home Connectivity, Solarization and Transformers Insurance) cost in all new PC-1s related to the education Sector.

Keeping in view, the hard weather conditions and Electricity shortage, the initiative has been taken to make Govt. school operations seamless in all seasons.

In this regard, on the directives of Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiyuddin Wani, P&D has issued PC-1 guidelines to the Secretary Water & Power, Secretary School Education, Secretary Technical and Higher Education to include (internet, Solarization and Insurance) components in all new PC-1s related to Education Sector.