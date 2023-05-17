The authorities of the Pakistani province of Punjab have given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party 24 hours to hand over the "terrorists" who attacked the country's military facilities during mass protests last week, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The authorities of the Pakistani province of Punjab have given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party 24 hours to hand over the "terrorists" who attacked the country's military facilities during mass protests last week, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said on Wednesday.

"Hand over the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course," Mir was quoted as saying by Pakistani broadcaster Ary news.

From 30 to 40 of those who attacked army facilities are currently hiding in Zaman Park located in the Punjabi city of Lahore, the minister reportedly added.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to bring to justice the organizers and leaders of the mass protests sparked by the arrest of Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman. Later that day, two more senior PTI officials, Shehryar Afridi and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, were arrested. On Wednesday, the Islamabad police also formed a special squad to arrest other PTI representatives, local media reported.

Khan was taken into custody on May 9 in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads together with his wife.

The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Following Khan's arrest, the PTI urged Pakistani citizens to gather for mass demonstrations to demand the politician's release. Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire, attacking military facilities and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. On Monday, Khan called on his supporters to hold peaceful protests and avoid violations of the law.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release. On Friday, the judicial board of the Islamabad Supreme Court released Khan on bail until May 26. It also barred law enforcement authorities from arresting Khan until May 17 in connection with any new case filed against him after May 9.