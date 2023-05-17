UrduPoint.com

Gov't Of Pakistan's Punjab Gives Opposition 24 Hours To Hand Over Organizers Of Unrest

Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Gov't of Pakistan's Punjab Gives Opposition 24 Hours to Hand Over Organizers of Unrest

The authorities of the Pakistani province of Punjab have given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party 24 hours to hand over the "terrorists" who attacked the country's military facilities during mass protests last week, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The authorities of the Pakistani province of Punjab have given the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) opposition party 24 hours to hand over the "terrorists" who attacked the country's military facilities during mass protests last week, Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said on Wednesday.

"Hand over the terrorists within 24 hours or the law will take its course," Mir was quoted as saying by Pakistani broadcaster Ary news.

From 30 to 40 of those who attacked army facilities are currently hiding in Zaman Park located in the Punjabi city of Lahore, the minister reportedly added.

On Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed to bring to justice the organizers and leaders of the mass protests sparked by the arrest of Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairman. Later that day, two more senior PTI officials, Shehryar Afridi and Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, were arrested. On Wednesday, the Islamabad police also formed a special squad to arrest other PTI representatives, local media reported.

Khan was taken into custody on May 9 in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he heads together with his wife.

The politician is facing an inquiry in the case related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 50 billion Pakistani rupees ($17.6 million) to the national exchequer.

Following Khan's arrest, the PTI urged Pakistani citizens to gather for mass demonstrations to demand the politician's release. Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists setting police vehicles on fire, attacking military facilities and damaging government property, and the police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. On Monday, Khan called on his supporters to hold peaceful protests and avoid violations of the law.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared the arrest of Khan illegal and ordered his immediate release. On Friday, the judicial board of the Islamabad Supreme Court released Khan on bail until May 26. It also barred law enforcement authorities from arresting Khan until May 17 in connection with any new case filed against him after May 9.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Army Police Information Minister Punjab Water Vehicles Wife May Gas Afridi Media From Government Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia, Iran Discuss Mutual Settlements in Yuan - ..

Russia, Iran Discuss Mutual Settlements in Yuan - Novak

1 minute ago
 Caretaker CM assures to resolve issues of Chitral ..

Caretaker CM assures to resolve issues of Chitral people about subsidized wheat ..

1 minute ago
 SEZ for Mandi Bahauddin district announced

SEZ for Mandi Bahauddin district announced

1 minute ago
 Sports Gala kicked off at Comsats Attock Campus

Sports Gala kicked off at Comsats Attock Campus

1 minute ago
 Workshop on birth registration held at Turbat Univ ..

Workshop on birth registration held at Turbat University

1 minute ago
 Pearl Initiative hosts &#039;Impact Investing&#039 ..

Pearl Initiative hosts &#039;Impact Investing&#039; Workshop

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.