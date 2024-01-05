Open Menu

Govt Of Sindh 'first Time Initiative To Provide 55 Electric Bikes' To Female Vaccinators

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Govt of Sindh 'first time initiative to provide 55 electric bikes' to female vaccinators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Almost 55 female vaccinators are set to benefit from the historic initiative of the Sindh government to use 'Electric bikes' which will not only align with environmental sustainability goals but also enable them to easily move during the national vaccination drives and ensure that vaccines reach their intended destinations promptly.

This strategic decision aims to overcome logistical challenges, ensuring timely and widespread vaccination coverage throughout the province, said a report aired by a private news channel.

While acknowledging the importance of empowering these vaccinator women in their roles, the government of Sindh would provide training sessions to recipients of the electric bikes, said a female vaccinator who hailed the groundbreaking step of the government.

The provision of specific uniforms for these women will also foster a sense of identity but also contribute to a more professional and organized approach to vaccine distribution, said another lady health worker.

This distribution of electric bikes from next week will have a positive impact on the vaccination process in Sindh, said a Sindh health department official, adding, that female vaccinators will be equipped to ride electric bikes safely and efficiently by providing them with riding skills and information related to riding these vehicles.

The scope of this program will further expand and this move will have a direct and beneficial effect on Sindh’s vaccination program, another official added.

More Stories From Pakistan