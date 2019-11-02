Govt offering friendly policies to businessmen: Minister

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here on Friday said that the government was moving towards a right direction by adopting business friendly policies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ):

He expressed these views while addressing 'Lift Pakistan 2019' conference hosted by Jump Start Pakistan .

A large number of investors and overseas Pakistanis attended it.

Addressing the conference, the minister said the government was committed to serve and facilitate the business community.

He said the country's IT exports had increased by 70% during the last three years. Pakistan had more than 2,000 IT companies and call centers, and 300,000 English speaking IT professionals and 20,000 graduates and engineers were being produced annually.

He said that the government was working effectively for creating a comprehensive start of eco-system, so as to channel the real potential of this growing market.

The minister said that in the World Bank's report 2020, Pakistan improved by 28 points on ease of doing business ranking from 136 to 108.

The minister said, to make the country's economy grow faster, it was highly important to continue with efforts to ensure a conducive business environment.

He said the government measures would guarantee and ensure that the business community's investments in Punjab were secured.

The Punjab government had recently launched e-pay, mobile application for all business to government and public to government payments to facilitate the public and improve the country's revenue collection through easy payment solutions.