Govt Offering Incentives To Encourage Taxpayers: Usman Dar

Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said that the government was facilitating taxpayers and offered some incentives to encourage taxpayers.

The government has recently introduced a unique drive to increase its revenue by naming development projects after the citizens who pay high amount of taxes prompting even women filers to deposit huge amount in tax returns, talking to a private news channel Usman Dar said.

He explained that a development project has been named after a woman who paid largest amount of tax in Sialkot.

Under the campaign, a second park was inaugurated with the cost of Rs10.54 million, adding, the park was inaugurated by the highest taxpayer woman of the city, Dr Maryam Nauman, he added.

Replying to a question, Usman Dar said PTI-led government was fully committed to convert the youth of Pakistan into an economic force, adding that bringing youth into business is the government's topmost priority as biggest part of the economy is our youth.

He said government was promoting the culture of entrepreneurship and under Kamyab Jawan Programme government was providing soft loans to youngsters for business start ups and focus on their skills development to make them productive.

Usman Dar said the youngsters should come forward for businesses and become job creators instead of focusing on job seekers.

