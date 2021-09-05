Govt offering multiple projects to promote science & technology among youth: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that government has been introducing multiple projects for the promotion of science and technology among youth.

Talking to ptv news, minister highlighted some of the important projects, achievements and future plans of the ministry for the promotion of science and technology in the country.

Minister stressed for the need to adapt Science and technical education to keep in tune with the changing environment and emerging challenges in future.

He assured that in the coming years, the Science universities would become a centre of excellence and would prove a milestone in modern engineering and scientific education.

Shibli explained that his ministry has planned to celebrate World Science day 2021 and to organize a mega Science fair on November 10 to make the youngsters aware of the value of fundamental research and its contribution towards nation's growth.

He said all possible resources would be utilized for the establishment of state-of-the-art modern universities, adding, with the collaboration of China we will start a scholarship program engineering graduates.

Shibli also called upon scientists and technologists to play a vital role in the development of the country.