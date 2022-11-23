Govt offering Rs 2b subsidy on wheat seeds; Hussain Jehanian

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jehanian said that Punjab government was offering subsidy of Rs 2 billion on wheat wheat seed in order to get enhanced production of the commodity.

He said this in a video message during a Farmers Convention here Wednesday. Syed Hussain Jehanian observed that Punjab government was committed to provide every possible facility. Food is an important crop for ensuring food security. Punjab produces 76 percent of total wheat production of the country, he said adding, Punjab set target to produce 21 million tonnes.

Similarly, he said the government announced Rs 3000 per 40 kg to facilitate the farmers to earn reasonable profit. In Multan division, he told the wheat will be cultivated at an area of 1.8 million acres.

Vice Chancellor MNSUA Dr Asif and others in their addresses, stressed for maximum cultivation of wheat.

Hundreds of farmers were also present on this occasion.