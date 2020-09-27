UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Offering Subsidy On Fertilizers, Seeds: Hussain Jahanian

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Govt offering subsidy on fertilizers, seeds: Hussain Jahanian

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian said that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to offer maximum relief to farmers.

Subsidies are being provided on seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and some other tools, he expressed these remarks while talking to farmers in Kabirwala, here on Sunday.

He observed that masses would find maximum relief in future too.

He also added that the government was committed to resolve people's problems at their doorstep. On this occasion, local notables Chaudhary Amjid, Mehr Rab Nawaz Bati, Nazar Khan Baloch and others were also present.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Bati Jahanian Kabirwala Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Operation Smile UAE, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi pr ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

42 minutes ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

1 hour ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

2 hours ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

2 hours ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.