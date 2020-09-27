Govt offering subsidy on fertilizers, seeds: Hussain Jahanian

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial minister for agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian said that Punjab government was taking all possible steps to offer maximum relief to farmers.

Subsidies are being provided on seeds, fertilizers, agricultural machinery and some other tools, he expressed these remarks while talking to farmers in Kabirwala, here on Sunday.

He observed that masses would find maximum relief in future too.

He also added that the government was committed to resolve people's problems at their doorstep. On this occasion, local notables Chaudhary Amjid, Mehr Rab Nawaz Bati, Nazar Khan Baloch and others were also present.