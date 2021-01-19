Govt offering subsidy on laser land leveller to promote agriculture sector: CM aide

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister on Agriculture Abdul Hayi Khan said the provincial government was offering subsidy on laser land leveller with an aim to promote the agriculture sector.

The government was committed to welfare of farmers by focusing agriculture sector as it was mainstay of country's economy, the advisor said during a ballot draw, held for provision of subsidy on laser land levellers.

As many as 44 farmers availed subsidy of Rs 11 millions. The advisor observed that people reposed confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The difficult time was over and now masses will avail benefits of the government policies, he maintained.

Now, the country will make rapid progress under honest leadership of PM Imran Khan. About subsidy, he remarked that Rs 250,000 was being given on one laser land leveller.

The officials also remarked that 18 farmers from Kot Addu, 13 from Muzaffargarh, seven from Alipur and six from tehsil Jatoe got the subsidy.

The advisor also urged the farmers to contact agriculture experts for increase in per acre production.