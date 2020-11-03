Govt offers 3,000 scholarships to Afghan students annually: Munaza

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) Munaza Hassan said government was offered 3,000 scholarships yearly for higher education to Afghan students.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said that female students must be encouraged and prioritized for these grants.

Adding that as women leaders from diverse sectors, we must be attentive to this cause by ensuring that it remains top priority.

She said this would not only help counter illiteracy and improve health indicators, but also facilitate de-radicalization of this region.