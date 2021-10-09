UrduPoint.com

Govt Offers 50% Subsidy To Convert Drip Irrigation System On Solar Energy

Govt offers 50% subsidy to convert drip irrigation system on solar energy

The government of Punjab is offering 50 percent subsidy to farmers on the installation of solar power systems to further modernize drip irrigation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :The government of Punjab is offering 50 percent subsidy to farmers on the installation of solar power systems to further modernize drip irrigation system.

According to an official of agriculture department, the government has earmarked Rs 3.67 billion for installation of solar energy system.

The solar energy system would be installed at 20,000 acres across the province. The solar system will run motors, install for drip irrigation system that would help save diesel, water, and electricity, he stated.

He said that currently, the farmers were using diesel for running water motors which adds carbon into atmosphere. The country have more than 8 hours direct sun-light which is sufficient to operate motor, he added.

The Solar-energy-system is cost effective and vital for maintaining neat and clean climate as well.

For availing benefit from solar energy schemes, the farmers have been directed to contact agriculture department offices concerned.

The systems would help save diesel, water, and electricity, Punjab agriculture minister Malik Nauman Langrial said, while announcing the subsidy and other developments.

"There will be a reduction in the production costs and an improvement in the per-acre production," Langrial said.

"We are experimenting with a drip irrigation system in the rain-fed areas for cotton cultivation," he explained, terming it "the best technology for rough terrain".

"In the future, thousands of acres will be able to grow cotton," Langrial noted.

