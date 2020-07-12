UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Offers 60 Percent Subsidy On Drip, Sprinkle Irrigation System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:30 PM

Govt offers 60 percent subsidy on drip, sprinkle irrigation system

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that Punjab government was offering 60 percent subsidy on installation of drip and sprinkler system.

Drip and sprinkler system helps to save 75 water. Similarly, it also contribute in effective utilisation of fertilizers. In a statement issued here, Wasif remarked that farmers should concentrate on their crops without any sort of fear about attack of locusts. The government is utilizing all possible resources to abolish locust. Agriculture department has initiated various projects for enhancing agricultural productivity. Punjab will be transformed into hub mechanized farming.

The whole province will serve as food basket. We are also promoting organic farming. China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be game changer and our farming sector will surely flourish, claimed secretary agriculture Punjab. The agricultural products will be exported to the world after improving processing, packaging and effective marketing.

About sale of substandard or fake pesticides, Wasif warned of stern action. The shopkeepers, dealing in fake fertilizers or pesticides, would be dealt with iron hand. He instructed field farmations to facilitate farmers by paying regular visits at farms.

Related Topics

Attack World Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Agriculture CPEC Sale Hub All Government

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

35 minutes ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Dubai Technology Tour to drive UAE-India collabora ..

1 hour ago

Funds collected through UAE Direct Debit system up ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints members of Dubai Nucl ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.