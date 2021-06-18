UrduPoint.com
Govt Offers Billions Of Rupee Tax Relief To Various Sectors In Recent Budget: Mahindar Pall

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Govt offers billions of rupee tax relief to various sectors in recent budget: Mahindar Pall

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Mahindar Pall Singh Friday hailed the recent provincial budget and said that billions of rupee tax relief was provided to various sectors by the government first time in the country's history

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :

He said Punjab government has presented a balanced budget and special facilities were extended to weaker segments of the society.

In a statement issued here, Mahindar Pall Singh said that welfare of the minorities is top priority of the provincial government and hailed the government over enhancing minority's funds 400 percent in budget 2021-22.

He said that minority community is feeling proud on the government.

Mahindar Pall said that country's economic indicators have become positive due to the solid policies of the government while opposition's hue and cry on budget is baseless.

He said Pakistan was heading forward on the way to economic stability under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

