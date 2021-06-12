UrduPoint.com
Govt Offers Historical Relief In Recent Budget: Syed Fakhar Imam

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam Saturday said the journey of the country's progress has been started under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While presiding over District Coordination Committee (DDC) meeting, he said the federal government has extended historical relief in the recent budget,adding that the weaker segment of the society would get prosperous through it.

He said the future of the country was linked with agriculture and added that the initiatives would be accelerated for the uplift of agriculture sector.

He also reviewed pace of work on uplift projects, corona, dengue situation and price control drive.

The federal minister directed the officials concerned to expedite the corona vaccination process in the district and issuance of 'Kisan card' also.

He ordered to ensure completion of all ongoing projects within given time period and achieving of tree-plantation targets.

On this occasion, DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, MPAs Syed Khawar Ali Shah, Faisal Akram Niazi, Shahida Ahmad Hayat and other officials were present.

