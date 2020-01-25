Govt offers opportunities to youth under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail

Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said that the government was providing opportunities to youth under the `Kamyab Jawan Programme' and the loan up to Rs five million was being given to youth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ):Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail Saturday said that the government was providing opportunities to youth under the `Kamyab Jawan Programme' and the loan up to Rs five million was being given to youth.

He expressed these views while addressing as the chief guest in the first certificate distribution ceremony of the Osman Institute of Technology held at NED University of Engineering and Technology here.

He said that young people prefer to go abroad even though there was everything in this country, there were opportunities in Pakistan, but the youth have to show courage and Almighty Allah will help them.

The Governor of Sindh said that the parents' efforts were behind the success of the students and they give many sacrifices so as to make the future of their children prosperous.

Vice Chancellor of NED University, Prof. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Director Usman Institute Dr Zahir Ali Syed, Registrar, Professors and parents were also present on the occasion.

The Governor of Sindh said that it was a pleasure to call the students with the names of parents, which encouraged parents, who worked hard and struggled a lot for the day.

He observed that big people think big, their dreams were big, so the students should dream big.

The Governor Sindh said that Pakistan was far ahead of Thailand, Dubai and Malaysia in the initial period and now once again the eyes of the whole world were on Pakistan and the country was emerging again. The hard work of young people would take this country further, he added.

As many as, 271 students were awarded certificates, six students were awarded gold medals and Rs 25,000 each cash on their out standing performance.

A total 147 students of Electrical Engineering batch-2015, 55 students of Bachelors of Computer Science and 69 students of Bachelors of Software Engineering were awarded degrees in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Director Usman Institute of Technology (UIT) Dr. Zahir Ali Syed said that over 4,000 students have successfully completed their graduation from UIT in the last 25 years.

The students of UIT are serving all over the world and have made proud to the Institute and we have the same expectations with our new Engineers.

NED University Vice-Chancellor Professor Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi also addressed the occasion.