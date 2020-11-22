Govt offers Rice Straw Shredder, Happy Seeders on 80 % subsidy to farmers in rice growing districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Agriculture Department Punjab is offering two modern agriculture machines, Rice Straw Shredder and Happy Seeder, on 80 percent subsidy, in order to facilitate farmers, in rice growing 15 districts of the province.

The government has handed over set of the both machines to 135 farmers. However, it will provide another 365 machines to farmers in near future, said Director Agriculture Punjab Ghulam Siddique while talking to APP.

The both modern agriculture machines are of vital importance. Rice Straw Shredder is used to cut and spread crops remains in the agriculture field. Usually, farmers put the crop remains on fire, which not only pollute the environment and causes smog but it also affects fertility of crops, stated DG Agriculture Field Punjab. The burning of the crop remains also damaged organic matter and some other micronutrients. Similarly, Happy Seeder, is also an important agriculture tool. It helps in sowing of wheat and some other crops.

The wheat seed in specific quantity could be sown by this modern machine, he stated. The both machines, were prepared locally through reverse engineering process.

The Punjab government is offering 80 percent subsidy on set the machines. However, the farmers are bearing 20 percent charges. About prices of the machines, DG Ghulam Siddique stated that Rice Straw Shredder was manufactured with cost of Rs 320,000. Similarly, Rs 325,000 were spent on preparation of Happy Seeder. As per scheme, 500 sets of the machines will be given to farmers, he informed.

Responding to a query, the DG Ghulam Siddique observed that set of another 5000 machines was required across the province.

He, however, added that Punjab Field Agriculture Department was working on project to develop these two separate machines into one machine only for facilitation of the farmers. The department was near success, DG Agriculture Field Punjab concluded.