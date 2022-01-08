UrduPoint.com

Govt Offers Rs 15,000 Subsidy On Sunflower Demonstration Plots

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Govt offers Rs 15,000 subsidy on sunflower demonstration plots

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department on Saturday sought applications from farmers for provision of Rs 15000 subsidy on per acre demonstration plots.

The provision of subsidy is a part of PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme. The subsidy on sunflower crop is meant to improve production of oilseed crops in the country.

The farmers hailing from districts Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodharan, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Sialkot and Vehari could obtain this subsidy.

The farmers have been directed to submit applications by January 25 for the purpose. The government will provide Rs 15,000 against each demonstration plot. The farmers would be selected after balloting draw. The farmer will also be bound to cultivate sunflower at another three acres also.

The peasants could obtain application forms from office of assistant director agriculture.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture Rahim Yar Khan Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari January From Government

Recent Stories

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release ..

CPJ asks Indian authorities to immediately release Kashmiri journalist Sajad Gul

49 minutes ago
 FM will undertake four-day official visit to Roman ..

FM will undertake four-day official visit to Romania, Spain tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid h ..

Opposition slams govt over deaths in Murree amid heavy snowfall

3 hours ago
 Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Sum ..

Lukashenko, Pashinyan Back Idea to Hold Online Summit of CSTO Leaders Soon - Kre ..

3 hours ago
 Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid ..

Zakharova Slams Global Watchdogs for Inaction Amid Attacks on Journalists in Kaz ..

3 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown notice

FESCO issues shutdown notice

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.