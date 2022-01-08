Govt offers Rs 15,000 subsidy on sunflower demonstration plots

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department on Saturday sought applications from farmers for provision of Rs 15000 subsidy on per acre demonstration plots.

The provision of subsidy is a part of PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme. The subsidy on sunflower crop is meant to improve production of oilseed crops in the country.

The farmers hailing from districts Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodharan, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Sialkot and Vehari could obtain this subsidy.

The farmers have been directed to submit applications by January 25 for the purpose. The government will provide Rs 15,000 against each demonstration plot. The farmers would be selected after balloting draw. The farmer will also be bound to cultivate sunflower at another three acres also.

The peasants could obtain application forms from office of assistant director agriculture.