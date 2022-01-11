Govt offers Rs 1.73 bln subsidy on sugarcane machinery

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Under PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme, Rs 1.73 billion has been earmarked to provide subsidy on agriculture machinery to promote per acre production of sugarcane.

According to Agriculture Department sources, the government is offering 50% subsidy on different tools including chisel plough, sugarcane planter, sugarcane ridger, granular pesticides applicator some others. The sources added that the subsidy would be provided to farmers hailing from districts Sargodha, Bhakhar, Jhang, Chinot, Mandi Bahauddin, Muzaffargarh, Qasur, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, and Toba Tek Singh.

The farmers could seek forms from office of assistant director concerned. Similarly, the forms could be downloaded from www.agripunjab.gov.pk. The peasants could submit applications by January 28. After scrutnity of applications, the balloting draw would be held at office of Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension). The sources hoped that the scheme would help improve production by 200 maund per acre.