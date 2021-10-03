Govt offers subsidy on canola to reduce cost on importing edible oil

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :In order to reduce cost on importing edible oil, the government is offering Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy on cultivation of canola.

According to Rashid Sidhu, an official of agriculture department, Under Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Programme, Rs 5.11 billions are being spent on promotion of oilseed crops in the country.

The programme is heading forward successfully, he stated. Similarly, Punjab government has announced Rs 5,000/acre subsidy on cultivation of canola through a voucher, present in seed bag, said Rashid Sidhu.

Subsidy up to 20 acres, is being provided to registered farmers only, stated Sidhu.

The intending farmers should contact dealers, Citrus Seeds, Sun Crop Pesticides and Well AG company for subsidize voucher seeds.

Likewise, the subsidy amount could be collected from HBL- Connect or mobile shops. to avail subsidy, the farmers will send an SMS to 8070 with number of scratch card, space and ID Card number.

The agriculture department official hinted that Rs 1,000 would be given immediately to the farmers each. However, the remaining Rs 4000 would be given after maturity of the crop.

Rashid Sidhu stated that the initiative would help improve production of oilseeds. Similarly, it will also reduce cost on importing edible oil.