Govt Offers Subsidy On Cultivation Of Certified Gram Seeds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Agriculture Department Punjab Tuesday urged the farmers to avail benefit of Rs 2000/acre subsidy on cultivation of certified gram seeds

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Agriculture Department Punjab Tuesday urged the farmers to avail benefit of Rs 2000/acre subsidy on cultivation of certified gram seeds.

The gram crops are cultivated over 2.2 million acres in the province, which is nearly 80 percent of total cultivation area in the country.

According to the agriculture information wing, 92% of gram is cultivated at 92 percent in arid areas. Gram is an important crop in terms of its food value. It is a good substitute for meat.

The department suggested cultivation of Star Channa, Butal 2021, Thal 2020, Butal 2016, Nayab CH 104, Bhakar 2011, Punjab 2008, Balaksar 2000, Noor 2019, Tuman 2013, CMH 2008, Channa 2013,and Qabli Channay.

Gram cultivation should be done in Attock and Chakwal as early as possible. However, farmers from Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, and Narowal should ensure cultivation by November 10. In Thal areas, the cultivation should be complete by October 31, the department recommended.

