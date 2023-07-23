Govt offers subsidy on laser land levellers to farmers in 13 distts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab agriculture department is offering subsidies to farmers on laser land levellers in 13 districts, comprising arid areas.

In south Punjab, the laser land leveller will be provided to farmers in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Rajanpur. According to official sources, the farmer can submit applications by August 9. The applicants should have a tractor for availing of the facility.

The government will pay a Rs 250,000 subsidy against a laser land leveller.

Similarly, it will be compulsory for the candidate to facilitate other farmers for levelling 300 acres annually. Those who applied during the year 2022-23 and remain unsuccessful in getting the laser land levellers will also be included in the balloting draw.

The new candidates can avail and submit forms for the office of Assistant Director of Agriculture.