Open Menu

Govt Offers Subsidy On Laser Land Levellers To Farmers In 13 Distts

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Govt offers subsidy on laser land levellers to farmers in 13 distts

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab agriculture department is offering subsidies to farmers on laser land levellers in 13 districts, comprising arid areas.

In south Punjab, the laser land leveller will be provided to farmers in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Rajanpur. According to official sources, the farmer can submit applications by August 9. The applicants should have a tractor for availing of the facility.

The government will pay a Rs 250,000 subsidy against a laser land leveller.

Similarly, it will be compulsory for the candidate to facilitate other farmers for levelling 300 acres annually. Those who applied during the year 2022-23 and remain unsuccessful in getting the laser land levellers will also be included in the balloting draw.

The new candidates can avail and submit forms for the office of Assistant Director of Agriculture.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Dera Ghazi Khan Bhakkar Rajanpur August Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

13 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

15 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

15 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

15 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

15 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

15 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan