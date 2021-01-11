UrduPoint.com
Govt Offers Subsidy On Pesticides Of Wheat Crop

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab government is offering subsidy on pesticides of wheat crop with an aim to assist farmers and improve wheat production.

According to agriculture department official sources, the subsidy is being given under PM assistance scheme underCOVID-19 package for year 2020-21.

The farmers with five or less than five acres, will be given Rs 250/acre. The registered farmers will send mobile number, space, voucher message through their mobile number at 8070.

Similarly, non-registered farmers were instructed to undergo registration process at tehsil office. The farmers were also instructed to contact agriculture department offices for obtaining subsidy.

