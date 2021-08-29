UrduPoint.com

Govt Offers Subsidy Rs 250,000 On Laser Land Leveller To Facilitate Farmers

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Govt offers subsidy Rs 250,000 on laser land leveller to facilitate farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab government is offering subsidy of Rs 250,000 against each laser land leveller, in 13 districts with arid areas in the province.

According to official sources, the subsidy is being given under Rs 300 billion PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Assistant Director Abdul Samad informed that the subsidy would be given to farmers having tractors and land less than twelve and half acres. Similarly, the holder of the subsidy would be bound to provide services for 300 acres.

The farmers hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Jehlam, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Attock, Gujrat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi would avail the facility.

The intending farmers could contact Irrigation Department for getting forms for applications. The farmers have been advised to submit forms by September 15.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Khushab Mianwali Rajanpur Attock September From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President of Guyana

11 minutes ago
 Dubai to host POPC Live!, the Middle East’s bigg ..

Dubai to host POPC Live!, the Middle East’s biggest eSports, comics and YouTub ..

26 minutes ago
 UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals ..

UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals from fourth cycle submissions

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

2 hours ago
 Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s sou ..

Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s southwestern coast

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy ..

Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy in Afghanistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.