Govt offers subsidy Rs 250,000 on laser land leveller to facilitate farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab government is offering subsidy of Rs 250,000 against each laser land leveller, in 13 districts with arid areas in the province.

According to official sources, the subsidy is being given under Rs 300 billion PM's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Assistant Director Abdul Samad informed that the subsidy would be given to farmers having tractors and land less than twelve and half acres. Similarly, the holder of the subsidy would be bound to provide services for 300 acres.

The farmers hailing from Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Jehlam, Chakwal, Rajanpur, Attock, Gujrat, Mianwali, Khushab, Sialkot, and Rawalpindi would avail the facility.

The intending farmers could contact Irrigation Department for getting forms for applications. The farmers have been advised to submit forms by September 15.