Open Menu

Govt Offers Subsidy Rs 3.71 Bln On Promotion Of Agriculture In Rainfed Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 09:56 PM

Govt offers subsidy Rs 3.71 bln on promotion of agriculture in rainfed areas

Punjab government is offering subsidized facilities towards farmers hailing from rainfed areas at a cost of 3.71 billion rupees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab government is offering subsidized facilities towards farmers hailing from rainfed areas at a cost of 3.71 billion rupees.

According to official sources, under the national project, for the enhancement of the water storage capacity in the command areas of 13 rainfed districts, 480 ponds are being constructed with solar systems at 60% subsidy. Similarly, 736 dug wells with solar systems at 60% subsidy, 250,000 rupees per unit subsidy on 500 laser land levelers each, and Rs 300,000 subsidy per scheme for the improvement of 600 non-canal watercourses.

Additionally, subsidies are also being provided for planting fruit-bearing trees on 6,383 acres, oilseeds/pulses on 16,538 acres, and provision of seeds for 11,562 acres. During the financial year 2023-24, the concerned Deputy Director Agriculture (Water Management), Assistant Director Agriculture (Water Management), and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) can be contacted for information regarding subsidies on fruit-bearing plants, oilseeds/pulses, and fertilizers.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Water Agriculture From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Hi-tech buses to be deployed to serve Dubai studen ..

Hi-tech buses to be deployed to serve Dubai students during new academic year

4 minutes ago
 Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity w ..

Secretary visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

7 minutes ago
 Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

Physical remands of Asad Shah extends

8 minutes ago
 AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: ..

AJK govt to continue safeguarding people's rights: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Mi ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism

8 minutes ago
 Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up produc ..

Shanghai MG Chemicals considering to set up production unit in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pind ..

RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive in Pindora area

8 minutes ago
 Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

16 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

16 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

16 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

17 minutes ago
 NBF to launch special learning material for slow l ..

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan