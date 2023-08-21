Govt offers subsidy Rs 3.71 bln on promotion of agriculture in rainfed areas

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab government is offering subsidized facilities towards farmers hailing from rainfed areas at a cost of 3.71 billion rupees.

According to official sources, under the national project, for the enhancement of the water storage capacity in the command areas of 13 rainfed districts, 480 ponds are being constructed with solar systems at 60% subsidy. Similarly, 736 dug wells with solar systems at 60% subsidy, 250,000 rupees per unit subsidy on 500 laser land levelers each, and Rs 300,000 subsidy per scheme for the improvement of 600 non-canal watercourses.

Additionally, subsidies are also being provided for planting fruit-bearing trees on 6,383 acres, oilseeds/pulses on 16,538 acres, and provision of seeds for 11,562 acres. During the financial year 2023-24, the concerned Deputy Director Agriculture (Water Management), Assistant Director Agriculture (Water Management), and Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) can be contacted for information regarding subsidies on fruit-bearing plants, oilseeds/pulses, and fertilizers.