Govt Offers Subsidy To Promote Disease-free Vegetables, Fruit Plants Nurseries

Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab government is offering subsidy to promote disease free nurseries of vegetables and fruit plants in the region.

Assistant Director Fruits and Vegetable Dr Qaisar talking to APP on Sunday informed that the subsidy was being given to persons, whose nurseries were registered with the department.

About subsidy amount, he hinted that subsidy worth Rs 300,000 was being provided against a nursery. The nursery owners will have to fulfill recommended criteria, set by the agriculture department, he noted. About response, Dr Qaisar maintained that 19 nurseries had been registered so far.

Commenting on objective of the subsidy scheme, the official stated the basic aim for provision of subsidy is to promote quality and disease free varieties of vegetables and fruit-trees.

He added that complete record of varieties would be kept in these nurseries. Dr Qaisar also regretted that some nursery owners did not care about varieties and deceive farmers by selling substandard varieties.

However, the owners of the subsidized nurseries would sell quality varieties only. The department would also offer technical assistance and advisory, free of cost, to nurseries.

