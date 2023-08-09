Govt officers should solve public problems without coming under pressure: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday said that the government officers should solve the problems being faced by people in the areas through using their professional abilities without coming under any kind of pressure.

He said that the difference in salaries and allowances of officers and employees of the same grade in various government institutions and departments was creating a feeling of deprivation, especially in the attached departments of the province which was an issue that needs immediate attention.

It is necessary to balance the salaries and benefits of government employees of the same grade, he said.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegation comprising the officials of the Federation of Attached Departments Officers Welfare Association under the leadership of Abdullah Khan Durrani.

On this occasion, Governor Balochistan said that adherence to merit in promotion and appointment is very important.

The Governor has made it clear in two blunt words that only top government officials could make complete elimination of the culture of recommendation and nepotism possible saying that officers have great responsibilities in establishing good governance and becoming the voice of the voiceless people of the society.

He said that the institutions and laws were made for the welfare of the people, so officers should also perform their duties honestly with the spirit of service saying that not just paperwork, but the performance of every organization should be seen.

Governor Balochistan said that accountability, transparency and accountability could not be maintained in all institutions without a strong check and balance mechanism.

He said that with the advent of modern technology, it has become clear that we could not improve our performance without computerizing institutions and departments and increasing the efficiency of government officers and employees.