Open Menu

Govt. Officers Urged To Solve Public Problems

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Govt. officers urged to solve public problems

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal has said that government officials should use their powers to resolve public problems according to the law and perform their duties with sincerity.

He said this while giving a briefing to under training assistant commissioners of 12 Commons of the Punjab Management Services about District Management and Revenue Department.

He said that it was an honor to join the civil service after passing the examination. "However, there is also a great responsibility as you have become a part of the management group of the largest province of the country and now you have to carry out the responsibilities assigned by the Punjab government," he added.

He also showed the delegation an observation visit to the Sub-Registrar Urban/Rural and other departments of the Deputy Commissioner's office and answered questions about the working of district management.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Visit Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's team all set for New Zealand chal ..

Pakistan women's team all set for New Zealand challenge

10 seconds ago
 Former PTI leader Shahzad Akbar faces ‘acid atta ..

Former PTI leader Shahzad Akbar faces ‘acid attack’ in UK

6 minutes ago
 Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakka ..

Suicide attack claims two lives in Bannu’s Bakkakhel area

56 minutes ago
 The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to b ..

The Secretary-General Urges OIC Member States to be at the Forefront of Halal Se ..

3 hours ago
 NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyo ..

NAB gives clean chit to Ahad Cheema in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar eyes return to PTI

4 hours ago
Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedaba ..

Lightening kills at least 18 in India’s Ahmedabad

4 hours ago
 IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discus ..

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on expansion of tax net

4 hours ago
 Hajj 2024 applications open from today

Hajj 2024 applications open from today

7 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

PM Kakar in Abu Dhabi on two-day visit to UAE

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan