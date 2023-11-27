Govt. officers urged to solve public problems

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammad Iqbal has said that government officials should use their powers to resolve public problems according to the law and perform their duties with sincerity.

He said this while giving a briefing to under training assistant commissioners of 12 Commons of the Punjab Management Services about District Management and Revenue Department.

He said that it was an honor to join the civil service after passing the examination. "However, there is also a great responsibility as you have become a part of the management group of the largest province of the country and now you have to carry out the responsibilities assigned by the Punjab government," he added.

He also showed the delegation an observation visit to the Sub-Registrar Urban/Rural and other departments of the Deputy Commissioner's office and answered questions about the working of district management.