Govt Offices, Banks, Passport Offices Starts Normal Operation In Chaman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 11:19 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) All banks, passport offices and other government offices have started their normal operations after one month on Monday in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district.
According to detail, after the establishment of law and order in the city and the situation became normal, the shops, markets and bazaars of the city started their business.
The citizens expressed happiness and joy over the situation of establishing law and order in the city and the situation being normal
He said that we were grateful to the government and security forces, who played an extraordinary role in restoring the splendor of the city
On this occasion, the citizens thanked the district administration and all those people who played an important role in opening the markets and highways before Eid.
