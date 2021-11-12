UrduPoint.com

Govt Offices To Observe Normal Working Hours With 100 % Attendance : Notification

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:12 PM

Govt offices to observe normal working hours with 100 % attendance : Notification

In pursuance of decision made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the federal government offices shall observe normal working hours with 100 percent attendance from Monday (November 15)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :In pursuance of decision made by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the federal government offices shall observe normal working hours with 100 percent attendance from Monday (November 15).

According to a notification issued by Establishment Division on Friday, in pursuance of decision made by NCOC, and in terms of Schedule-II under Rule 3 (3) of the Rules of business, 1973, the Federal Government offices shall observe normal working hours with 100 percent attendance. As per the notification, all federal government offices shall continue with 100 percent attendance with immediate effect till further orders.

