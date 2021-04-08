Govt offices to work from 10 am to 4 pm during Ramazan

Federal government on Thursday announced new timings for government offices during the holy month of Ramazan-ul Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal government on Thursday announced new timings for government offices during the holy month of Ramazan-ul Mubarak.

Ahead of Ramazan 2021, which could begin from April 14th in Pakistan, subject to sighting of crescent moon.

According to an official circular issued by the Establishment Division, the working hours in government offices of Islamabad working on five days a week during Ramazan will be from 10 am to 4 pm from Monday to Thursday, whereas on Fridays the timings will be from 10 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the Ramazan timings of the offices working on six days a week will be from 10:00am to 3:00 pm, whereas on Fridays the timings will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.