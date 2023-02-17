Govt official arrested in DI Khan for taking bribe

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The anti-corruption department on Friday arrested an official of the accounts office on charges of taking bribes from citizens in Dera Ismail Khan.

According to the details, PST teacher Muhammad Waqas Iqbal lodged a complaint to the anti-corruption department that the officials of the accounts office were demanding a bribe for the release of his mother's pension.

Acting upon the complaint, Circle officer anti-corruption department Minhaj Sikandar Baloch raided the accounts office in the presence of Judicial Magistrate Mazhar Ali Khan and arrested Senior Auditor Muhammad Shafiq on the spot along with the money.

Later, Police Station anti-corruption registered a case against the accused under Section 161 PPC-5(2) PCA.

Minhaj Baloch said the initiative would discourage corrupt officials and the legal bills of government officials would be passed without hindrance and bribery.