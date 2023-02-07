UrduPoint.com

Govt Officials Should Make Departments More Public Friendly: Manzoor Afridi

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Labor, Excise and Taxation, Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi has urged the government officials to make their departments more people-friendly

He said, "Instead of confining yourselves to offices, go to the people and try to understand their problems." He was speaking with senior government officers at Civil Secretariat Peshawar during a visit to the Labor Department and an introductory meeting with the officers there.

Haji Manzoor Afridi appreciated the performance of the labor department officers.

However he also made it clear that he would make surprise visits to all the departments and offices under him, and apart from keeping himself abreast with the performance of the officers, he would also review their behavior with the people.

He said that the attitude of public officials should be polite and friendly towards the poor masses so that "the fear of departments and officers is removed from the hearts of the people, and they not only trust them but also freely apprise them of their problems and difficulties without any fear." The caretaker provincial minister cautioned that wherever and against whomever he received a public complaint, he would take strict notice of it and after serious investigation of the matter, he would not refrain from reprimanding the government officials found guilty of negligence.

