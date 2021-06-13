UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Officials To Face Action Over Failure In Vaccination Till June 17

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Govt officials to face action over failure in vaccination till June 17

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has directed government officials to ensure their vaccination till June 17 otherwise strict action would be taken against them including the option of salary stop.

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner and focal person for vaccination campaign Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed here on Sunday.

He said that district government has decided to speed up vaccination campaign in order to achieve vaccination target. He said that the district administration was going to start strict action against government officials failed to get their dose so far. He said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad has directed official to ensure their vaccination till June 17 otherwise strict action would be initiated against them adding that option of salary stop could also be used.

Rana Ikhlaq said that the officers of all departments have been directed to submit vaccination certificates of their employees at DC office as soon as possible, however, district administration would also get data from NADRA for verification purpose.

He maintained that beside, government officials, the citizens could also face different social restrictions over failure in getting their vaccination dose as the options of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and Subscriber Identity Module(SIM) blockage were also under consideration. He said that the coronavirus has affected social life, business and economic conditions of the world and added that vaccination was the only option to get rid of this deadly virus.

The focal person for vaccination campaign added that vaccination of government officials of different departments were continued at commissioner and deputy commissioner office on Sunday while officials of excise and taxation department and Multan Kidney centres were also being vaccinated at their offices.

Rana Ikhlaq disclosed that 11,936 citizens have been vaccinated during the last 24 hours while a total of 262,680 persons have been vaccinated across the district so far.

Related Topics

Multan World Business June Sunday All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 175.7 million

29 minutes ago

UAE among 20 top countries in tolerance and coexis ..

29 minutes ago

SEHA enhances self-services by automating 70 perce ..

59 minutes ago

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

2 hours ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.