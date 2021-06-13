Govt officials to face action over failure in vaccination till June 17

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration has directed government officials to ensure their vaccination till June 17 otherwise strict action would be taken against them including the option of salary stop.

This was disclosed by Additional Deputy Commissioner and focal person for vaccination campaign Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed here on Sunday.

He said that district government has decided to speed up vaccination campaign in order to achieve vaccination target. He said that the district administration was going to start strict action against government officials failed to get their dose so far. He said that the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad has directed official to ensure their vaccination till June 17 otherwise strict action would be initiated against them adding that option of salary stop could also be used.

Rana Ikhlaq said that the officers of all departments have been directed to submit vaccination certificates of their employees at DC office as soon as possible, however, district administration would also get data from NADRA for verification purpose.

He maintained that beside, government officials, the citizens could also face different social restrictions over failure in getting their vaccination dose as the options of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and Subscriber Identity Module(SIM) blockage were also under consideration. He said that the coronavirus has affected social life, business and economic conditions of the world and added that vaccination was the only option to get rid of this deadly virus.

The focal person for vaccination campaign added that vaccination of government officials of different departments were continued at commissioner and deputy commissioner office on Sunday while officials of excise and taxation department and Multan Kidney centres were also being vaccinated at their offices.

Rana Ikhlaq disclosed that 11,936 citizens have been vaccinated during the last 24 hours while a total of 262,680 persons have been vaccinated across the district so far.