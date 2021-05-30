UrduPoint.com
Govt On Fast Track To Achieve Economic Targets: Andleeb Abbas

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Govt on fast track to achieve economic targets: Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Sunday said that government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was on a fast track to achieve higher economic growth rate targets set for next year.

Talking to ptv news, she said Pakistan would achieve five per cent GDP growth in the next fiscal year, adding, there is a steady growth in over 40 construction industries.

Every common Pakistani is now going to get roof over his head due to liberal construction policy of the current government, she said.

She explained that in a year in which the world's big economies were in trouble and the challenge of Covid was there, Pakistan had a comparatively better economic situation.

The foundation stone for better economic growth was the prime minister's decision" to protect the poor and combat the virus in a way that people's livelihoods would not be affected, she added.

She said the government was successfully implementing its agenda of economic stability and development, besides making hectic efforts to bring a balance between the lives of people during Covid-19 critical situation.

She said stable economy's credit goes to the sincere efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team.

Pakistan has also witnessed improvement in fiscal and current account deficits and the country has also recorded a Primary balance surplus, which is unprecedented, she mentioned.

