Govt On Mission Of Providing Facilities To Masses, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2021 | 11:54 PM

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi along with MPA Barrister Wasim Khan Badozai inaugurated the replacement of outdated timber market Chowk to Kari Jamandan sewerage line project here on Thursday

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Qureshi said that the completion of the project of replacement of sewerage line at a cost of Rs two billion would solve the long standing problem of walled city area.

He said that provision of municipal services and basic amenities to the people at their doorstep was the top priority of the government.

He said that in past the public exchequer was used for personal promotion and business interests while the incumbent government was pursuing the mission of providing facilities to the people.

Nadeem Qureshi said that the global wave of inflation has also affected our economy but effective measures were being taken at the government level to reduce the effects of inflation and its benefits started to reach to the people soon.

Waseem Khan Badozai said that the nation knew about the opposition's politics of looting and bullying .

Nadeem Qureshi said that the era of real development and prosperity of the country has begun. PTI will continue its mission of building and developing the country under the leadership of Imran Khan.

The people of the area also paid homage to Nadeem Qureshi, Malik Adnan Dogar and others on fulfilling the long standing demand.

