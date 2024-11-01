ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Parliamentary leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui Friday slamming the PTI's history of failed attempts to draw large crowds in Islamabad, said that the current government's progress can not be derailed by their conspiracy-driven attempts.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, he pointed out that PTI has a history of using propaganda and conspiracy theories for political gains.

Siddiqui emphasized that the law will be equally applied to all prisoners, making no exceptions.

He also referenced the May 9 incident and said that politicians should not create instability in the country, specifically pointing out PTI's role in doing so.

Senator further emphasized the importance of impartial courts, urging them to make decisions based solely on constitutional laws, without bias towards individuals or institutions.

He hopes for a judiciary that upholds the principle of equality before the law, ensuring that justice is served fairly and without favouritism.

Responding to a query about Bushra Bibi, Senator Siddiqui clarified that there will be no leniency or deal with

PTI, however, as time passes, it may become evident that they have committed to avoiding participation in any political activities.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also clarified that Nawaz Sharif's recent trip to America was solely for personal medical check-ups, dispelling any notions of an official visit.

Siddiqui added that Nawaz Sharif will spend 2-3 weeks in the United States and will also make a stopover in Dubai during his travels.

While responding to another question, Senator Irfan Siddiqui criticized PTI's stance on Palestine, saying if they genuinely care, they should send their leaders to help resolve the issue.

He pointed out that PTI did not take the matter seriously when a resolution was passed for Palestine, refusing to sign it - a move Siddiqui deemed shameful.

The senator concluded his remarks on a strong note, emphasizing that Pakistan is making progress and will not tolerate any disruptions.

He firmly stated that PTI cannot hold public gatherings without permission and if they defy this rule, they will face consequences.