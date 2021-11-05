UrduPoint.com

Govt Once Again Increases POL Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 11:25 AM

Govt once again increases POL prices

Under the notification issued by the Finance Division, the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs8.03 to Rs145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 5th, 2021) The government once again dropped petrol bomb on the public as price of per litre petrol was increased by Rs8.03 and per litre diesel by Rs8.14 on Friday (today).

The Finance Division issued a notification under which the price of petrol has been hiked by Rs8.03 to Rs145.82 per litre while that of high-speed diesel by Rs8.14 to Rs142.62 per litre.

Similarly, the price of light diesel went up by Rs5.72 per litre and it would now cost Rs114.07/litre while the rate of kerosene oil had been pushed up by Rs6.27 to Rs116.53 per litre.

“On November 1, 2021, the Prime Minister had not agreed with the proposals worked out by OGRA and Finance Division and directed to maintain the prices as notified on 16 October 2021,” reads the notification.

It said that the government is “cognizant of its responsibility to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

This has dented the Petroleum Levy budget of Rs.152.5 billion during July-September, 2021 as compared to Rs20 billion realized only.”

The Finance Division said the prices of petroleum products have been increased “partially as compared to the prices being worked out by OGRA.” “If the Government had accepted OGRA’s recommendation, the new prices would have been much higher,” it added.

It is pertinent to mention that maintaining the 16 October 2021 petroleum prices had some underlying concerns for e.g. cash flow issues due to the short recovery of the cost. It is important to note that in the previous petroleum prices, already a significant relief was provided to the consumers.

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Budget Oil Price October November Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

realme Saves the Date for the launch of realme GT ..

Realme Saves the Date for the launch of realme GT Master Edition and 11.11 Saleb ..

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th November 2021

3 hours ago
 2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

10 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

10 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.