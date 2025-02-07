Govt Once Again Offers PTI Another Opportunity To Hold Negotiations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:33 PM
NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says once PTI receives internal approval, they will be welcomed to come to the table
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) The Federal government on Friday once again offered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI another opportunity to hold negotiation.
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq clearly stated that the doors for negotiations with PTI have never been closed.
Speaking informally to journalists in the Punjab Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that they have not even dissolved the committee for negotiations with PTI. He added that once PTI receives internal approval, they would be welcomed to come to the table.
He mentioned that the communication with PTI has not been severed, and they are still in contact with them.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also stated that PTI founder Imran Khan is a tough person.
The development took place after more than a week.
PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the party leaders to end the negotiations with the government. He had demanded formation of the judicial commission to investigate May 9 and Nov 26 incidents. But the government did not pay heed towards his demand.
Resultantly, the negotiations came to an end from the PTI side.
Recent Stories
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja
Jebel Ali Port welcomes historic first call of new Gemini service
Dubai Chambers signs MoU with United States Chamber of Commerce
Second round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off to ..
UAE, Argentine Republic collaborate for Antarctic research
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Grenada on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations1 minute ago
-
Secretary NFS&R visits MCCI, Blue Pottery Institute4 minutes ago
-
Japanes envoy calls on law minister4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt attaches priority to health sector in province: commissioner5 minutes ago
-
PLRA DG briefs Multan commissioner on new system for dividing joint landholdings15 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Mehran University Model United Nations (MUET-MUN) conference begins15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes 500 wheelchairs among disabled persons15 minutes ago
-
PTI to hold rally in Swabi tomorrow: Salman Akram Raja15 minutes ago
-
AC checks facilities at Sweet Home for orphan girls24 minutes ago
-
Minister monitors canal cleaning campaign in Swabi24 minutes ago
-
IHC summons Superintendent Adiala Jail24 minutes ago
-
DC visits polio fix, transit points25 minutes ago