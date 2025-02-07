Open Menu

Govt Once Again Offers PTI Another Opportunity To Hold Negotiations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:33 PM

Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations

NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq says once PTI receives internal approval, they will be welcomed to come to the table

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) The Federal government on Friday once again offered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI another opportunity to hold negotiation.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq clearly stated that the doors for negotiations with PTI have never been closed.

Speaking informally to journalists in the Punjab Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that they have not even dissolved the committee for negotiations with PTI. He added that once PTI receives internal approval, they would be welcomed to come to the table.

He mentioned that the communication with PTI has not been severed, and they are still in contact with them.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also stated that PTI founder Imran Khan is a tough person.

The development took place after more than a week.

PTI Founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the party leaders to end the negotiations with the government. He had demanded formation of the judicial commission to investigate May 9 and Nov 26 incidents. But the government did not pay heed towards his demand.

Resultantly, the negotiations came to an end from the PTI side.

