Govt only buyer of wheat, no one else allowed: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Tuesday said that the government was the only buyer of wheat and no trader, hoarder or smuggler was allowed to buy wheat

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Tuesday said that the government was the only buyer of wheat and no trader, hoarder or smuggler was allowed to buy wheat.

She also directed the officials of the revenue department to achieve the wheat procurement targets and slowdown in the distribution of gunny bags was unbearable.

She expressed these views while presiding over a wheat procurement review meeting here.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Agriculture Faiz Muhammad Kundi, Deputy Director food Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Maisam Abbas, Deputy Commissioners Bhakkar, Khushab and Mianwali were also present.

Dr. Farah Masood said that the purpose of timely distribution of gunny bags was to facilitate the achievement of the targets. She directed that the borders of the division should be sealed and the transportation of wheat should be stopped to other division and only government agencies were authorized to transport wheat.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Food Arshad Wattoo said that about 150,000 bags have been distributed in the division so far.While there were 237,473 sacks of wheat present at government procurement centers.

He said that so far 3,648 farmers across the division have received gunny bags which was less than the target. He said that so far 184 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured in Bhakkar district while procurement of wheat has not started in other districts.

He further said that 369,000 metric tonnes of wheat would be procured across the division out of which 135,400 metric tonnes of wheat would be procured from Sargodha district, 27,800 from Khushab, 72,483 from Mianwali and 132,963 metric tonnes from Bhakkar district.

Commissioner has also directed to provide report on daily basis on procurement of wheat and distribution of gunny bags.