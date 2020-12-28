Govt only ready to sit with opposition for national cause: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that government has given priority to national interest whereas opposition parties have always ignored the interests of Pakistan for their personal gain

Talking to a Private news channel, she said the opposition parties had only formed the alliance under Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protect the wealth accumulated through corruption and not for any political cause which would not be tolerated at any cost.

To a question, Dr Firdous said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been splitting into two groups where Maryum Nawaz asking for resignations and Shahbaz Sharif was talking about dialogue but masses will not accept the monarchy of Sharifs anymore.

She said that the public no longer trust PML-N after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Supreme of Pakistan over corruption charges.

The government had no fear of protest and those who were chanting democratic hollow slogans today had emptied the national exchequer in the past and such corrupt elements could not hoodwink the nation, she added.