Govt open to dialogue alongside legal proceedings: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday said that the government is open to meaningful dialogue, but legal and criminal cases will proceed alongside any discussions
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik on Monday said that the government is open to meaningful dialogue, but legal and criminal cases will proceed alongside any discussions.
Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the government is always willing to initiate dialogue in the country's greater interest.
He clarified that criminal cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership would not be part of the dialogue agenda.
Addressing allegations against the PTI founder, he said, “The 190 million pound case and the others against him are of a criminal nature.
He stressed the importance of dialogue to address national challenges, not to protect personal interests.
