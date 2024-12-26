Gov’t open to dialogue; legal proceedings to continue alongside: Barrister Aqeel

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that the government is open to meaningful dialogue, but legal and constitutional matters will proceed alongside any discussions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that the government is open to meaningful dialogue, but legal and constitutional matters will proceed alongside any discussions.

Talking to a private news channel, he emphasized that the government is always willing to initiate dialogue in the country's greater interest.

However, despite repeated efforts, the former PTI chairman has consistently rejected these initiatives, he added. He pointed out that while the opposition now appears open to talks, they are advocating for civil disobedience in parallel.

He accused PTI of seeking an NRO and trying to derail the system both politically and economically when such demands are not met.“The government is firm in its stance and will not be blackmailed this time,” he asserted.