Govt Open To Dialogue Within Constitutional Limits: Siddiqui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, stated on Friday that any demands made by the opposition will be considered within the framework of the constitution and the law.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that although demands have not yet been received from the opposition, the government maintains that any demands conflicting with the constitution cannot be accepted.
He emphasized that a committee has been formed to engage with the opposition for dialogue in line with democratic practices.
Senator Siddiqui said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to address terrorism and maintain law and order in the province.
At a time when Kurram was facing such a tragic situation, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attacking the federation with mobs, he added.
He assured that the Federal government is taking steps to address security concerns in the province but stressed that it is primarily the duty of the provincial government to curb terrorism and ensure stability.
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
.55 seconds ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on thalassemia awareness1 minute ago
-
IHC adjourns travel ban case against Shoaib Shaheen1 minute ago
-
.1 minute ago
-
BB Shaheed's 17th death anniversary observed1 minute ago
-
Govt open to dialogue within constitutional limits: Siddiqui1 minute ago
-
Al-Shifa treats newborn’s eye tumor1 minute ago
-
PDWP approves development projects of health, education social welfare sector1 minute ago
-
AJK's youth urged to raise voices for IIOJK’s people right to self-determination2 minutes ago
-
PM condoles death of brother of British PM12 minutes ago
-
SITE Association draws attention of authorities towards infrastructure woes12 minutes ago
-
Police gearing up operation against Kacha criminals32 minutes ago