Govt open to dialogue within constitutional limits: Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Spokesperson for the government's coalition dialogue committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, stated on Friday that any demands made by the opposition will be considered within the framework of the constitution and the law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that although demands have not yet been received from the opposition, the government maintains that any demands conflicting with the constitution cannot be accepted.

He emphasized that a committee has been formed to engage with the opposition for dialogue in line with democratic practices.

Senator Siddiqui said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has failed to address terrorism and maintain law and order in the province.

At a time when Kurram was facing such a tragic situation, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attacking the federation with mobs, he added.

He assured that the Federal government is taking steps to address security concerns in the province but stressed that it is primarily the duty of the provincial government to curb terrorism and ensure stability.