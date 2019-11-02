Govt open to talks but not to allow marchers to breach agreement: Khattak

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The negotiation committee of the government Saturday said that the government was open to dialogue with the opposition parties holding Azadi March; however the law would take its course if they violated the agreement signed with the city administration.

Briefing the media after chairing a meeting of the negotiation committee, Pervaiz Khattak said the government did not want any clash rather desired to settle the issue amicably.

He was accompanied by Minister for Professional education Shafqat Mahmood, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Special Assistant to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and PTI leader Asad Umar.

He said they were in contact with the Rahbar Committee of Opposition and hoped that they would not violate the agreement by moving forward to any other location for their protest.

However, he categorically said that the prime minister would in no way tender his resignation and resolved that the government would not succumb to the opposition's threats and pressure tactics.

If the participants of Azadi March would move forward from the agreed venue, it would be tantamount to breach of the agreement which would compel the government to take action as per the law, Pervaiz Khattak said.