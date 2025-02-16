Open Menu

Govt Open To Talks, But PTI Founder Known For U-turns: Rana Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM

SHARAQPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government is open to negotiations, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has a history of making U-turns on every issue and engaging in politics based on lies and incitement.

Speaking to the media in his constituency of Sharqpur on Sunday, Rana Tanveer dismissed claims of any correspondence between the PTI founder and the country’s leadership, stating that neither the army chief nor the prime minister had received any letter from him.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s deep-rooted relations with Turkiye, stressing the significance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit, during which several crucial economic agreements were signed.

Commenting on the political landscape, the minister asserted that Pakistan is now on the right economic track, whereas the PTI members are engaged in internal disputes, forming small factions within the party.

"A party founded on hostility toward the nation will always experience such divisions," he added.

Rana Tanveer also addressed concerns regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), clarifying that the law is not intended to target newspapers or tv channels but rather those who spread abusive content on social media. He further pointed out that PECA was originally drafted during the tenure of PTI’s founder.

The minister reiterated the government’s willingness to engage in dialogue but criticised the PTI founder’s inconsistent stance on political matters, accusing him of fueling unrest through misinformation and divisive tactics.

