Govt Open To Talks, But PTI Founder Known For U-turns: Rana Tanveer
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM
SHARAQPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that the government is open to negotiations, but the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has a history of making U-turns on every issue and engaging in politics based on lies and incitement.
Speaking to the media in his constituency of Sharqpur on Sunday, Rana Tanveer dismissed claims of any correspondence between the PTI founder and the country’s leadership, stating that neither the army chief nor the prime minister had received any letter from him.
He also highlighted Pakistan’s deep-rooted relations with Turkiye, stressing the significance of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit, during which several crucial economic agreements were signed.
Commenting on the political landscape, the minister asserted that Pakistan is now on the right economic track, whereas the PTI members are engaged in internal disputes, forming small factions within the party.
"A party founded on hostility toward the nation will always experience such divisions," he added.
Rana Tanveer also addressed concerns regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), clarifying that the law is not intended to target newspapers or tv channels but rather those who spread abusive content on social media. He further pointed out that PECA was originally drafted during the tenure of PTI’s founder.
The minister reiterated the government’s willingness to engage in dialogue but criticised the PTI founder’s inconsistent stance on political matters, accusing him of fueling unrest through misinformation and divisive tactics.
Recent Stories
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICRC extends support to Paraplegic Center6 minutes ago
-
Govt open to talks, but PTI founder known for U-turns: Rana Tanveer6 minutes ago
-
KP Governor attends International Hockey League match26 minutes ago
-
12 truckloads of encroached goods seized in anti-encroachment operations26 minutes ago
-
185 canal lining schemes completed costing Rs 82 billion in Sindh: Nasir Shah26 minutes ago
-
Sports Minister KP inaugurate Olive plantation drive in Buner26 minutes ago
-
11 in-charge investigations changed36 minutes ago
-
CM expresses satisfaction over use of super seeders in wheat cultivation36 minutes ago
-
CEO QESCO emphasizes for eliminating illegal connections36 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across most parts of the country on Monday36 minutes ago
-
Seminar on interfaith harmony stresses tolerance, mutual respect46 minutes ago
-
Taxila hailed as top destination for Buddhist tourists by Punjab Governor46 minutes ago