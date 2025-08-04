Open Menu

Govt Open To Talks On National Issues: Tariq Fazal

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 11:16 PM

Govt open to talks on national issues: Tariq Fazal

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said the government is willing to engage with all political parties, including the opposition, to ensure national progress and unity in the country’s interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said the government is willing to engage with all political parties, including the opposition, to ensure national progress and unity in the country’s interest.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said while political activity is a democratic right, no one will be allowed to create chaos, shut down cities, or threatens the state.

"On national issues, the government is always ready for negotiations, but t they continue to avoid negotiations," he remarked.

He criticized the opposition’s performance in parliament, said that their role on national matters has been virtually zero.

They have never demonstrated seriousness on issues of public interest, he added.

Dr. Fazal said the Prime Minister has repeatedly invited the opposition to dialogue, but they have consistently backed out.

Regarding possible constitutional changes, he dismissed claims about the 27th Amendment as baseless. “No such document has been drafted so far,” he clarified.

He stressed that legislation and constitutional reforms are the domain of parliament and can be undertaken as needed with national consensus.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

56 minutes ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

7 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

9 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

9 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

9 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

10 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

10 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan