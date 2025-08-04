Govt open to talks on national issues: Tariq Fazal

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said the government is willing to engage with all political parties, including the opposition, to ensure national progress and unity in the country’s interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday said the government is willing to engage with all political parties, including the opposition, to ensure national progress and unity in the country’s interest.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said while political activity is a democratic right, no one will be allowed to create chaos, shut down cities, or threatens the state.

"On national issues, the government is always ready for negotiations, but t they continue to avoid negotiations," he remarked.

He criticized the opposition’s performance in parliament, said that their role on national matters has been virtually zero.

They have never demonstrated seriousness on issues of public interest, he added.

Dr. Fazal said the Prime Minister has repeatedly invited the opposition to dialogue, but they have consistently backed out.

Regarding possible constitutional changes, he dismissed claims about the 27th Amendment as baseless. “No such document has been drafted so far,” he clarified.

He stressed that legislation and constitutional reforms are the domain of parliament and can be undertaken as needed with national consensus.