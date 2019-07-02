UrduPoint.com
Govt Opening The Door To 58-2/B: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:10 PM

Govt opening the door to 58-2/B: Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarked government is opening the door of 58-2/B

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah has remarked government is opening the door of 58-2/B.Chief Justice IHC gave these remarks during course of hearing of petition filed against the removal of Mushtaq Sukhera, Wafaqi tax Mohtasib here Tuesday.The court after hearing the arguments extended stay order on restoration of Mushtaq Sukhera till August 08.The court expressed surprise over reply from law ministry containing plea for Mushtaq Sukhera sacking besides seeking summary from law ministry with reference to appointment of Mushtaq Sukhera as illegal.Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked " I am giving last chance.

Law ministry should satisfy the court. The reply from ministry of law and justice is highly dangerous.

Government is opening door of 58-2/B. Has the incumbent president dreamt a dream that the previous president did wrong job.

If the court decision comes then a war of power will start between two forces.Chief justice Athar Minallah remarked Wafaqi Tax Mohtasib can be removed through Supreme Judicial Council (SJC). Every appointment is made on the advice of Prime Minister (PM).

If government is so much under compulsion then it should have given decision after seeking advice.Counsel for Mushtaq Sukhera said law ministry has not presented such a summary which indicates that this appointment was illegal.The court while summoning summary regarding induction of Mushtaq Sukhera adjourned the hearing of the case till August, 08.

