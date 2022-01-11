UrduPoint.com

Govt Opens Murree Expressway: Sheikh Rashid

January 11, 2022

Govt opens Murree expressway: Sheikh Rashid

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the government decided to open Murree Expressway for smooth traffic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the government decided to open Murree Expressway for smooth traffic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said despite the ban on entry in Murree, the tourists were insisting to go.

The minister said it was wrong that the people were died due to cold weather but the Carbon Monoxide was the real cause of the deaths.

The people confronted the police for going to Murree so the government had called to armed forces to assist the police in that regard, he added.

