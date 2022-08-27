UrduPoint.com

Govt Opens Schools For Accommodation Of Flood Victims Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Punjab government on Saturday opened all schools in Koh-e-Suleman for accommodation of flood hit families

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab government on Saturday opened all schools in Koh-e-Suleman for accommodation of flood hit families.

Political Assistant Tribal Area Muhammad Ikraam issued a notification in which education Department was instructed to open schools for flood victim families whose houses collapsed during ferocious floods.

The officers were also instructed to take special care of families' privacy.

"The flood victims are guests of the government and it would continue to serve them in these difficult circumstances," said Ikraam Malik.

